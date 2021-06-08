A story mode has released for Dying Light's Hellraid DLC

Dying Light's medieval expansion Hellraid was expanded upon yesterday with a new Story Mode, a new enemy, and two new weapons. The update is called The Prisoner update and its a free download for those who have purchased the paid DLC.

The description for The Prisoner update reads: "New challenges to face, new areas to discover, and an ally who needs your help — an ancient conflict reignites and you must prepare for an inevitable clash. But remember the mysteries of the Ba'al's Temple are well-guarded, and the fate of the one person who could guide you to the truth depends on you. Should you succeed, however, you'll earn a powerful bow, Corrupted Justice, which might tip the balance in the upcoming confrontation with the forces of evil."

The two weapons debuting within the update are known as Corrupted Justice and Bonecruncher. Corrupted Justice is a crossbow that is the game's first ranged weapon and the Bonecruncher is a powerful two-handed club that can wielded to shatter enemies to pieces. Along with these weapons, the new enemy appearing within this update is a skeleton warrior that hides behind an oversized shield.

The developers have also noted that more quests will be added to the Story Mode in future updates, so it looks like it will be receiving new content right up to the release of its sequel.

Thanks, IGN.