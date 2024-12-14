A Stephen King short story is getting a new movie adaptation

HQ

Stephen King's iconic short story Autopsy Room Four is set to receive a new film adaptation, with British director Ranjeet S. Marwa at the helm. The story, originally published in 1997, follows Howard Cottrell, a man who, after an accident, wakes up in a morgue, mistaken for dead and facing an imminent autopsy. The plot focuses on Cottrell's struggle to convince the doctors he's still alive before it's too late.

Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King (Autopsy Room Four) (2006)

King has given his full approval for Marwa's project, which marks another step in the ongoing wave of adaptations of his works. Marwa, known for his experience in low-budget thrillers and horror films, is both writing and directing the feature. His previous works, like Citizen Erased and Spring Lakes, showcase his ability to tackle suspense and horror with a unique style.

This is not the first time Autopsy Room Four has been adapted. The story was made into a short film in 2003 and later became part of the 2006 anthology series Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King. However, this new project will bring the chilling tale to a larger audience with a feature-length treatment.

Fans of King's work can look forward to this adaptation, which promises to keep the tension and dark humor of the original story intact. With Marwa directing and King's approval, 'Autopsy Room Four' could offer an intriguing addition to his cinematic legacy.