A Steam Deck OLED could be on its way

An OLED version of Valve's Steam Deck isn't completely off the cards, according to the company. Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais said the company "understands the limitations of the current tech that's in the Deck, in terms of the screen."

Speaking with PC Gamer, Griffais also said that Valve wants the Steam Deck to look better down the line. "We also want it to be better. We're looking at all avenues."

But, it's going to take some time and effort before we see an OLED model of the Steam Deck. "The screen's at the core of the device," Griffais explains. "Everything is anchored to it. Basically everything is architected around everything when you're talking about a device that small. I think it would be a bigger amount of work than people are assuming it would be. [...] I don't think we're discounting anything. But the idea that you could just swap in a new screen and be done—it would need more than that to be doable."

Would you want to see a Steam Deck OLED?