A Star Wars horror project is rumoured to be in the works

Pandering Star Wars to all audiences can be challenging, as somehow the sci-fi franchise needs to be applicable to adults who first experienced it 40 years ago, but also youngsters who are just beginning their journey into a galaxy far, far away. This has lately led to vastly differing projects, like the more child-friendly Skeleton Crew and also the more mature The Acolyte. In the future, it looks like we can expect an even more adult-friendly Star Wars project.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has stated that Disney is currently in the process of making a Star Wars horror production. It's unclear what this will end up being, but Gilroy does note to Business Insider that "they're doing that. I think they're doing that. I think that's in the works," when queried about a potential Star Wars horror project.

Star Wars has frequently danced around horror undertones in the past, but it has never really explored a full horror style. If this is accurate and does end up becoming a reality, what would you like to see it include? Darth Vader at his most fearsome? Perhaps an exploration into Darth Nihlus?