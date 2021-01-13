A staggering 2 billion gaming-related tweets were shared in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Twitter has recently reflected back on the previous year and has shared some interesting statistics relating to gaming. We just reported that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the most talked about game of the year, and now it has also been revealed that a staggering 2 billion gaming-related tweets were shared on the platform during this timespan. This represents a 75% percent from the previous year and is further proof of how rapidly the industry seems to be expanding in terms of popularity.

Gaming was the sixth most popular topic on Twitter and some of the most popular terms in the category were 'Gaming', 'Gaming News', 'Esports', and 'Gaming Influencers'. Interestingly, it was also revealed that Japan was the country that published the most gaming-related tweets with the USA in second and South Korea in third.

You can check out the full list of statistics here.

Thanks, PC Gamer.