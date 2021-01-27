A Spy Kids reimagining appears to be on the way

You're watching Advertisements

After remaining inactive for almost a whole decade, it looks like the Spy Kids franchise is about to receive a reimaging. Deadline has reported that both Spyglass Media Group and original series creator Robert Rodriguez have joined forces to make the project a reality.

Rodriguez is said to once again return to the director's seat and he will also be serving as writer. Skydance Media, on the other hand, will act as the lead studio and Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre have been revealed to executive produce the film.

The last outing within the Spy Kids film franchise was 2011's Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. The film made $85.6 million at the Box Office and became the poorest grossing film within the entire franchise. Critical reception didn't fare too well either. The film currently has a score of 3.5/10 on IMDb and on Metacritic it has a woeful total of 37.

Are you excited to see the franchise make a return?