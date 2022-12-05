Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

A Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is coming next week

But for the time being we have a new image.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Over the weekend, Sony took the chance to reveal when we can all look forward to another look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Revealed as part of a tweet that also shared a new image for the movie, we have been told that there will be a new trailer debuting next week, on December 13 to be exact.

As for when the actual movie will land in cinemas, Across the Spider-Verse is slated to arrive on June 2, 2023, whereas its follow-up and the third film in the franchise will land on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Related texts



Loading next content