A Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is coming next week

Over the weekend, Sony took the chance to reveal when we can all look forward to another look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Revealed as part of a tweet that also shared a new image for the movie, we have been told that there will be a new trailer debuting next week, on December 13 to be exact.

As for when the actual movie will land in cinemas, Across the Spider-Verse is slated to arrive on June 2, 2023, whereas its follow-up and the third film in the franchise will land on March 29, 2024.