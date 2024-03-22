A Spider-Verse short film is coming to YouTube next month

HQ

We don't know when exactly Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will actually arrive, as the recent delay and rumours that have come out as of late suggest that Sony needs more time to finish the movie, despite it once being set to arrive only shortly after Across the Spider-Verse.

Thankfully, there will be an additional bit of Spider-Verse content making its arrival as soon as next week, as a short film has been created starring Miles Morales which aims to serve as a look into mental health and help students navigate issues they may be facing.

The film is called The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, and it will be debuting on YouTube on Wednesday, March 27.