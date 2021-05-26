Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Mario Kart

A special version of Super Mario Kart has arrived today on the Nintendo Switch Online SNES app

It debuts alongside Joe & Mac, Spanky's Quest, and Magical Drop II.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers had a little surprise waiting for them today when checking out the brand new arrivals on the NES and SNES apps.

Alongside the five new games, a new SP version of Super Mario Kart has been added and this enables all cups and courses to be playable from the get-go. As well as this, you can also chose to race at the blisteringly-fast 150cc level if you are feeling brave enough. This is an interesting addition, as it is the first SP variant to appear on the SNES app. Previously, on the NES app, we've seen SP variants of Kirby's Adventure, Metroid, and Blaster Master.

You can take a look at the full list of new arrivals to the service below:

SNES

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)

Magical Drop 2

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Spanky's Quest

Super Mario Kart SP

NES

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Super Mario Kart

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy