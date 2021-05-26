A special version of Super Mario Kart has arrived today on the Nintendo Switch Online SNES app

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers had a little surprise waiting for them today when checking out the brand new arrivals on the NES and SNES apps.

Alongside the five new games, a new SP version of Super Mario Kart has been added and this enables all cups and courses to be playable from the get-go. As well as this, you can also chose to race at the blisteringly-fast 150cc level if you are feeling brave enough. This is an interesting addition, as it is the first SP variant to appear on the SNES app. Previously, on the NES app, we've seen SP variants of Kirby's Adventure, Metroid, and Blaster Master.

You can take a look at the full list of new arrivals to the service below:

SNES

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)

Magical Drop 2

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Spanky's Quest

Super Mario Kart SP

NES

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Thanks, Nintendo Life.