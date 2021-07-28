A special version of Super Mario Bros. 3 has arrived on the Switch Online NES app

The latest batch of retro titles hit Nintendo's Switch Online app earlier today, and once again, there was a surprise waiting for fans. Alongside this month's titles, which are Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal, fans have also received a special SP version for Super Mario Bros. 3. This special version of the game enables players to start at the final world and it gives them eight power-ups to aid them in their quest of rescuing Princess Peach. These power-ups include the Super Leaf, the Frog Suit, and the Hammer Suit.

This was a pretty unexpected addition, especially as the latest line-up was noticeably absent of NES titles. The last SP game to be added to the service was for Super Mario Kart and this enabled players to access all cups and courses right from the get-go.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.