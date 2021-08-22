A special Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Switch Lite is launching on November 5

HQ

We've seen many Switch titles over the last few years receive exclusive console variants and often these are hotly sought after. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are just a few titles that spring to mind that are in this elite club.

During the most recent Pokemon Presents showcase today it was also revealed that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl would also be receiving a bespoke console design on November 5. The Switch Lite console, which can be seen below, showcases a design that is similar to a special Nintendo DS Lite console from 2006, as it's grey and showcases both box art legendaries Dialga and Palkia.

As of writing, pre-orders don't appear to be open, but we will be sure to keep you updated once further details on the console emerge.