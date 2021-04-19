Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Narita Boy

A special one-off Techno Edition has been released for Narita Boy

It will set you back $10,999.99, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Team17 and Studio Koba have just unveiled a very special collector's edition for Narita Boy that is only available in a limited capacity. The Techno Edition contains goodies such as an arcade unit, a tailor-made controller, and the game's original soundtrack, and it costs a whopping $10,999.99.

At the time of writing, there is only one left to purchase, so you'll need to act fast if you fancy adding this one-of-a-kind collector's edition to your collection.

You can take a look at the contents within the Techno Edition below and you can find additional details here.

Narita Boy

Related texts

Narita BoyScore

Narita Boy
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Five years after its formation, Studio Koba has made an impressive debut.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy