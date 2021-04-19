A special one-off Techno Edition has been released for Narita Boy

You're watching Advertisements

Team17 and Studio Koba have just unveiled a very special collector's edition for Narita Boy that is only available in a limited capacity. The Techno Edition contains goodies such as an arcade unit, a tailor-made controller, and the game's original soundtrack, and it costs a whopping $10,999.99.

At the time of writing, there is only one left to purchase, so you'll need to act fast if you fancy adding this one-of-a-kind collector's edition to your collection.

You can take a look at the contents within the Techno Edition below and you can find additional details here.