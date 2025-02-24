A special Nier livestream will celebrate the series' 15th anniversary this April

HQ

Eight years and one day ago at the time of writing, Nier: Automata released. With news of a special stream coming to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Nier series, fans are hoping for some sort of exciting announcement.

Perhaps a Nier: Automata sequel? Perhaps something related to the more recently released Nier Replicant? We don't know, and we'll have to wait until the 19th of April to find out. The stream can be found on Square Enix's official YouTube, and will coincide with the debut of a new series of Nier concerts.

The world tour begins in Paris, France, and will journey around Europe, heading to Prague, Dusseldorf, Lyon, Berlin, Rome, Birmingham, Lisbon, and London.