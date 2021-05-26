Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
A Sonic the Hedgehog livestream is taking place later this week

It's planned to cover announcements related to the Blue Blur's 30th anniversary.

We are now only days away from finding out what SEGA has instore for Sonic's 30th anniversary. The publisher/developer has revealed that a livestream will take place on May 27 at 9AM PT/ 12PM PT and this will offer fans a glimpse at the projects, partnerships, and events planned to celebrate this upcoming milestone.

Its not clear what exactly we might see, but one rumour that has been floating around is for a Sonic Collection on PS4. This is something that was recently leaked by several French retailers and we think its reveal would coincide perfectly with an event like this.

What announcements are you hoping to see within the livestream?

