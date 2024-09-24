A Sonic the Hedgehog Central is happening this afternoon

HQ

While the big talking point for today is clearly the PlayStation State of Play scheduled for this evening, there is actually an additional showcase happening beforehand. This one will be smaller in scale and focus and be based around a certain iconic blue hedgehog known as the mascot of Sega.

Yep, that's right, a Sonic Central event is happening this afternoon. It will be taking place at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST and will feature a "sneak peek of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening through 2025."

As for what these could be remains to be seen but if you're a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog you really won't want to miss this one.