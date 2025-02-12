English
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

A Sonic Racing: Crossworlds network test is happening next week

The game will feature Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart-like portals and rideable Extreme Gear.

When we first learnt that Sega was making a brand-new Sonic Racers game, it seemed like the perfect time for such a project considering Nintendo was still milking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for all that it was worth. Then recently, Nintendo presented a first look at its successor console and also revealed that Mario Kart 9 would be coming alongside it, and no doubt for Sega that felt like being drop kicked in the chest.

But anyway, this development isn't changing Sega's plans to bring a new Sonic Racing title to fans around the globe, and this one is known as Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. With that game on its way, a new trailer for the racing title has made its arrival as part of the latest State of Play broadcast, wherein we get to see the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart-like world-hopping Travel Rings and the various vehicles and rideable items that will be useable in-game, including Sonic Riders' Extreme Gear.

The reveal also affirmed that next week, from February 21, a closed network test for the game will be taking place, allowing fans to hop in and experience it themselves, albeit with the Extreme Gear unfortunately locked away for the moment.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

