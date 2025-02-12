A Sonic Racing: Crossworlds network test is happening next week

HQ

When we first learnt that Sega was making a brand-new Sonic Racers game, it seemed like the perfect time for such a project considering Nintendo was still milking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for all that it was worth. Then recently, Nintendo presented a first look at its successor console and also revealed that Mario Kart 9 would be coming alongside it, and no doubt for Sega that felt like being drop kicked in the chest.

But anyway, this development isn't changing Sega's plans to bring a new Sonic Racing title to fans around the globe, and this one is known as Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. With that game on its way, a new trailer for the racing title has made its arrival as part of the latest State of Play broadcast, wherein we get to see the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart-like world-hopping Travel Rings and the various vehicles and rideable items that will be useable in-game, including Sonic Riders' Extreme Gear.

The reveal also affirmed that next week, from February 21, a closed network test for the game will be taking place, allowing fans to hop in and experience it themselves, albeit with the Extreme Gear unfortunately locked away for the moment.