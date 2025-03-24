A song about PlayStation dominates the Japanes Itunes list

Dansk
It is no surprise that video games are popular in Japan. Now a song about a console is also the most popular in the whole country. At least on Itunes. It involves the duo Yoasobi, who signed a contract with Sony to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary (December 30, 1994 in Japan). On PlayStation Japan's YouTube page, the song Players has been viewed 2.32 million times in three days. Yoasobi are somewhat household to the Japanese public as they have done the theme songs for anime such as Blue Period and Oshi no Ko.