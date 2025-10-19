A Solo Leveling movie could be in the works

The first two seasons of Solo Leveling have been big hits among anime fans, so much so that many are wondering what the plan is for a third chapter of the story. There is no word on what's happening for the third season as of yet, but perhaps there is a very good reason for this.

In a recent interview with Russian bookseller service LitRes (thanks CBR), Solo Leveling creator and author Chugong stated that there have been conversations about a feature length project set in the anime world instead.

Specifically, Chugong explained: "As far as I know, there are many discussions taking place."

This all comes as it was recently suggested that the third season of the show would not arrive until the next Olympics of all things, in 2028, meaning a film might just be the perfect stop-gap between now and then. Also, anime films seem to be incredibly popular as of the moment, with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle smashing all kinds of box office records.

Would you watch a Solo Leveling film?