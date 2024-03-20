A Smallville animated series could soon be in the works

Smallville - the DC series that gave us a look at a young Superman - was a pretty big hit on American television for around 10 years. Now, there's a chance that the show could make a comeback in an animated form.

Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in Smallville, recently spoke with ScreenRant about the possibility of an animated sequel series, which would look to adapt the Smallville Season 11 comic book.

"When it's the right time, we'd like to go and do this; pitch to Warner Bros," he said. "It has to be the right time, and right now is not the right time. We had the strike, we had a change of executives at DC — one being one of my best friends in the world, James Gunn. When the time's right, I think it's something that's a no brainer, unless they have other ideas. We'd like to do it — the whole cast would like to do it. They would voice their own character from the show, and we have a concept of what the show is."

Would you watch a return to Smallville?