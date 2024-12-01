A Slumdog Millionaire sequel could be in the works

Slumdog Millionaire is often seen as a classic British drama of the late 00s. Now, more than 15 years since it released, the movie could be getting a sequel, as the rights to the film have been snapped up by the newly formed production company Bridge7.

The 2008 film (or 2009 if you lived in the UK, weirdly enough) followed Dev Patel as a contestant on a Hindi version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire. With one question left until he can take home the grand prize, Patel's character is accused of cheating, and recounts his life story to the police, proving how he got every question right.

There's no word on if the sequel will follow Patel's character, or if we'll see someone else try to make themselves a small fortune by going on a game show. With only the rights being snapped up right now, there is still a while before we'll hear of any other significant developments.

Thanks, Variety.