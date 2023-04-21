A slew of Spider-Men are swinging onto Disney+

HQ

A host of films from the various Spider-Man franchises are coming to Disney+, as revealed by the service's official Twitter account.

Tobey Maguire's iconic trilogy of Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 are all heading to the streaming giant, as well as Andrew Garfield's take on the web-head in the form of The Amazing Spider-Man, on April 21.

Joining them later on May 12, comes the latest live action neighbourhood hero as Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming joins the Disney+ roster alongside Tom Hardy's Venom.

It should be said that there is no word as to when the blockbuster from late 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be coming to the streamer. But thankfully this will be the only Spidey flick missing as Spider-Man: Far From Home is already available on Disney+.