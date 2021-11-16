Cookies

A six part mini-series on the history of Xbox will premiere this December

It's called Power On: The Story of Xbox.

In celebration of 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft has created a six-part mini-series that will look back at the console's entire history. The documentary is called Power On: The Story of Xbox, and it's set to premiere on December 13. Power On will reportedly provide behind-the-scenes footage and an "untold story" from those responsible for the console's creation.

Power On: The Story of Xbox will be available through YouTube, The Roku Channel, Redbox, and IMDb TV. Fans who register for Xbox's Fanfest will be able to watch it a day earlier on December 12.

You can take a look at the documentary's reveal trailer in the video above.

