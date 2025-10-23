A Sister of Battle will be joining Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II

HQ

We got a new look at Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II as part of the Galaxies Showcase, and we got the reveal of a new playable hero who will be taking a stand against heretics and daemons whenever Malum Caedo needs a break.

As well as our chainsword-wielding overpowered Space Marine, we'll also get to play as a member of the Adetpta Sororitas AKA the Sisters of Battle in the Boltgun sequel. Armed with a bolt pistol and power sword, she'll be slashing down heretics in their droves. Traitor Guardsmen, cultists, and even Chaos Space Marines are blasted into chunks of gore at the end of her blade.

It's currently unknown how much of the game we'll spend playing as this new hero, but there will be fans of the original missing Malum Caedo if he's gone for good. As Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II adds a branching narrative campaign, we imagine that we'll be able to choose how much time we spend with either of our heroes. No matter who we're playing as, we know it's a bad day to be an enemy of the Imperium.