A singing, talking, dancing Yoshi headlines new My Mario products for Nintendo
Aimed at young children, the new Yoshi product line includes toys, picture books, and more.
Here's one the scalpers probably shouldn't nab: a singing, talking, dancing Yoshi toy aimed at super young children from Nintendo's My Mario product line. It joins a range of new Yoshi-themed toys, books, and more releasing later this month in Japan, and early next year in international territories.
Alongside the Yoshi talking toy, there's also a picture book called "Lick-Lick Yoshi" which follows the adorable dinosaur as he munches on fruit using his extendable tongue. A new app will let kids play with Yoshi, freely touching his face until he's ready to go to sleep.
A Yoshi plush with a blanket, Yoshi rattle, and standing Yoshi plush will also be available as part of the same product line. Finally, there's a Yoshi board book which comes out a little later than the rest of the range, on the 20th of November.