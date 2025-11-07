A singing, talking, dancing Yoshi headlines new My Mario products for Nintendo

HQ

Here's one the scalpers probably shouldn't nab: a singing, talking, dancing Yoshi toy aimed at super young children from Nintendo's My Mario product line. It joins a range of new Yoshi-themed toys, books, and more releasing later this month in Japan, and early next year in international territories.

Alongside the Yoshi talking toy, there's also a picture book called "Lick-Lick Yoshi" which follows the adorable dinosaur as he munches on fruit using his extendable tongue. A new app will let kids play with Yoshi, freely touching his face until he's ready to go to sleep.

A Yoshi plush with a blanket, Yoshi rattle, and standing Yoshi plush will also be available as part of the same product line. Finally, there's a Yoshi board book which comes out a little later than the rest of the range, on the 20th of November.

