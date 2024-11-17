A Silent Night, Deadly Night remake is in the works from the team behind Terrifier.

HQ

The Cineverse team, having made a name for themselves with the brutally entertaining Terrifier films, has now set their sights on their next project: what appears to be a remake of the 1984 cult classic Silent Night, Deadly Night.

The film belongs to the wave of slashers that followed in the wake of Friday the 13th and tells the story of a traumatized child who, after witnessing the murder of his parents, embarks on a bloody rampage years later.

At the time, Silent Night, Deadly Night became infamous for its excessive violence, sparking outrage among moral guardians of the era. Several parent organizations campaigned to have the movie banned from theaters—and succeeded.

Whether the new version will attempt to outdo the violence of the original remains to be seen, but judging by the gore in Terrifier 3, we can probably expect their remake of Silent Night, Deadly Night to be something truly over-the-top.

Have you seen Silent Night, Deadly Night? What are your thoughts on the film?