A Silent Hill 2 Remake completionist run will take upwards of 20 hours

HQ

Silent Hill 2 Remake isn't too far off from its final release in the beginning of October, and it seems like when players are finally able to try the game, it'll be meatier than most games in its genre.

The Creative Director on the project, Mateusz Lenart, has been posting on X regarding the game's length, and it seems to be a lot longer than your average survival horror experience, which mostly runs less than 10 hours of gameplay.

As Lenart has revealed, you can expect at least double that if you want to be a completionist and look in every nook and cranny.

"If you like to spent your time searching for everything that we put into the game and things we've hidden for you, it will take you more than 20h for sure 👀! I'm not couting the new game plus and all endings of course. I'm curious how fast will you get all of them."

He estimates that it's a few hours shy of that for a regular playthrough. The game is out on October 8th, and you can read our preview here.