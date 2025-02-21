A Sifu movie is in the works at Netflix

HQ

A movie adaptation of the Sloclap action game Sifu is in the works at Netflix. Chad Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment has joined Story Kitchen in a producing role, with T.S. Nowlin writing the script.

Deadline reports that developer Sloclap will also be involved in an executive producing role, with the studio's Jordan Layani and Pierre Tarno joining the project as executive producers. We've no idea when the film will enter production, and we're not even close to a release window, as the script is still being penned.

Sifu is a acclaimed action brawler, focusing on a key aging mechanic that sees the hero returned to life each time they die, just a little older. The game sold a million copies in its first month of release, and has already made the jump to TV through the anthology series Secret Level.