Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Shrek

A Shrek clip from 1995 has leaked online

The classic film originally had a much darker tone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The story of the grumpy swamp ogre Shrek hit like a bomb in the early 2000s, becoming an unparalleled success story with a series of sequels and spin-offs. But things could have turned out very differently, and Shrek was originally intended to be a much darker film.

The first version of Shrek that took shape in the mid-90s was significantly more low-budget and aimed at a more adult audience, and now a clip of this "original" Shrek has found its way onto the internet. You can check out the clip here in all its awfulness.

Shrek

Related texts



Loading next content