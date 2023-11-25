A Shrek clip from 1995 has leaked online

The story of the grumpy swamp ogre Shrek hit like a bomb in the early 2000s, becoming an unparalleled success story with a series of sequels and spin-offs. But things could have turned out very differently, and Shrek was originally intended to be a much darker film.

The first version of Shrek that took shape in the mid-90s was significantly more low-budget and aimed at a more adult audience, and now a clip of this "original" Shrek has found its way onto the internet. You can check out the clip here in all its awfulness.