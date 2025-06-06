A shot in the last second puts "underdogs" Indiana Pacers ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA finals

HQ

The NBA finals have started with a big surprise: Indiana Pacers, who come to the finals as underdogs, beat Oklahoma City Thunder in the last second: a shot by Tyrese Haliburton with 0.3 seconds remaining put them 110-111 over the buzzer. Pacers are now 1-0 in the finals, a series of best of seven games, even if they had home disadvantage and were 15 points behind in the fourth quarter.

The comeback was exceptional, with the added pince of luck at the last second, and things start great for Pacers, in their first final since 2000, looking for their first championship since 1973. However, the series will be long, and Thunder, the best team in the league with 68 wins, the fifth best record in NBA history, won't make things easier.

The second match, to be played in Oklahoma, takes place on Monday at 1:00 BST, 2:00 CEST.