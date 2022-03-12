A shorter version of The Batman was created, but didn't test as well

HQ

Recently, Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader landed in theatres around the world. Known simply as The Batman, the movie serves as a take on Gotham City's protector's second year donning the cowl, and sees Batman facing all kinds of iconic villains, such as the Riddler and the Penguin, as well as mob boss Carmine Falcone, albeit with the help of detective Jim Gordon, butler and lifelong friend Alfred, and Selina Kyle (Catwoman). Needless to say, there's quite a lot that the movie aims to achieve, and because of this it has a runtime of almost three hours, making it the longest Batman movie to date.

But this wasn't always the case, as Deadline has revealed that a shorter version of The Batman was tested, but that it didn't test as well as the longer 2-hour, 55-minute version. There's no mention as to what parts of the movie would have been cut to accommodate for the shorter runtime.

If you haven't managed to make it to a cinema yet to watch The Batman, be sure to read our review here and catch the official trailer below.