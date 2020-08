If you dig deep enough in your memory, you might remember that Earthworm Jim 4 is currently being developed on the Intellivision Amico. The game has definitely not been cancelled, however, and here is a short video to prove it (see below).

The console on which it is supposed to be released is still hitting the market before the end of the year. A package consisting of the console + six games + a $25 gift card will cost you $250.