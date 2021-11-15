Cookies

A Short Hike

A short Hike is landing on PS4 and Xbox One tomorrow

The game is already on PC and Switch.

HQ

Through the Wholesome Games showcase on Friday, developer adamgryu revealed that his beloved adventure game A short Hike is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on November 16.

The PlayStation platform was confirmed back in August, the Xbox version on the other hand was just announced. According to the press release, "players on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X and Series S|X can experience A Short Hike's crisp pixels in 4K".

A short Hike was initially released on PC in 2019 and followed by Switch in August 2020.

Will you give it a try on your home console?

A Short Hike

