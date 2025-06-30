A Short Hike creator has cancelled work on an unannounced title but is letting fans get a taste of the game all the same

HQ

The developer known for making A Short Hike, adamgryu, has decided to cancel work on an unannounced RPG that is inspired by the Paper Mario games. The game was never named and was instead referred to as an "untitled RPG", but we're starting to learn more about it following its cancellation.

In a blog post, the developer explains that it had "turn-based combat with quick time events and a detailed overworld to explore," and that seemingly it would have been quite a formidable project, as a curated demo has been made available that features around the first two hours of the project.

As for why the demo is being launched, adamgryu notes that they'd like folk to experience the action since they "might never finish the game". You can download the demo here, which features art and characters and music made by a few additional collaborators.