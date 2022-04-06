HQ

It looks like we can count on seeing a whole lot more of the brilliant consulting detective Sherlock Holmes in the future, as The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a Sherlock Holmes "TV universe" is in the works at HBO Max.

The 'universe' currently allegedly includes two scripted series based on the character created by author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, with Robert Downey Jr. (a former Holmes actor) attached to the projects as an executive producer as part of his Team Downey production company. There is no word if Downey Jr. will be stepping back into his role as the super sleuth for either series as of yet.

As this is very early in production, the details on how the two projects connect are sparse, but it is noted that Lionel Wigram - a producer on both of the Guy Ritchie-directed Holmes movies - is attached to the projects as an executive producer as well.