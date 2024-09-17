A shepherd looks to stake his claim in a world run by Werelords in Netflix's Wolf King

As part of the ongoing Geeked Week proceedings being hosted by Netflix, the streaming giant has just presented a first glimpse at an upcoming animated series. It's known as Wolf King, and is a series that is set in a world that is ruled by so-called Werelords, supernatural beings that are, as you would expect, both werewolves and lords.

The story revolves around Drew Ferran, a 16-year-old shepherd that discovers his basic life is meant for more when he finds out he's actually the last surviving Wolf King and destined to rule over and protect the lands from the Werelords' cruel ways.

While we don't yet know when Wolf King will arrive on Netflix, we do know that it'll be sometime in 2025. You can see the announcement trailer below, as well as the synopsis.

Synopsis: "Set in a world where mortal man is ruled over by the Werelords, we will meet a 16-year-old shepherd boy Drew Ferran, a teen whose life is changed forever when he discovers he's the last surviving Wolf King."