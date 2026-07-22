A sharp decline in the number of fires in the Amazon offers new hope for a turnaround

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Although several researchers warn that this is not a trend and stress that we absolutely must not let our guard down just yet, they are now noting a sharp decline in fires in Brazil's rainforests, according to the BBC. The environmental organisation MapBiomas reports that fires decreased by 80% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Behind these successes lie stronger law enforcement efforts, as well as improved environmental policies and other preventive measures. If this trend continues, we can call it a trend, but for now, we'll refer to it as a positive development and hope it lasts.