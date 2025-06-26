A sequel to The Social Network is on its way

In a rather surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that a sequel to The Social Network is in the works. The acclaimed and award-winning drama film that documented Mark Zuckerberg and co.'s creation of Facebook will receive a follow-up that is being penned by the very individual who co-wrote the original.

As per Deadline, Aaron Sorkin is attached to the project as the writer but also the director this time, and while the movie is being referred to as The Social Network Part II, no casting information has been mentioned yet, meaning it's unclear if Jesse Eisenberg for one will reprise his role as Zuckerberg.

The plot is also under wraps, but there are mentions that Sorkin found inspiration from the United States Capitol Riots in January 2020, going as far as to say that Facebook had a role in this event occurring, something that will seemingly extend to the social media's effect on teens, preteens, and violence around the world.

There is no production date set yet, meaning it's unlikely that the film will arrive anytime soon.