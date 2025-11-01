A sequel to Jennifer's Body is in the works, with original screenwriter "working on it right now"

It has been 15 years since Jennifer's Body made its arrival, and as always, with us now being in the spookiest period of the calendar year, the film has become a resurging interest among fans.

To this end, now the director of the original film, Karyn Kusama, has appeared as part of a Q&A at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, covered by Deadline, to talk about the long-awaited sequel.

"I know [writer Diablo Cody is] working on it right now, and I'm very excited to hear what comes of it. I know some of the bones of it, so I'm not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it."

So yes, a Jennifer's Body sequel is in development with Cody once again writing the script, and all for 20th Century Studios. There's no clue when this will become a reality or when something significant will be announced, but that's good news for fans of the film all the same.