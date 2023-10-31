Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A sequel to It Follows has been revealed

They Follow will see director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe reunite.

2014's It Follows is one of the biggest cult horror hits of the last decade. Following a girl who is given the worst STD imaginable in the form of a paranormal creature that can take the form of anyone but is always trying to find her, the film created a great sense of unease throughout.

The sequel is being produced by Neon (as per Variety), and is looking to begin principal photography in 2024. The first film's director David Robert Mitchell and star Maika Monroe will both be returning.

The film's title is reportedly They Follow, which perhaps indicates we'll be seeing more creatures this time around. Have you seen the first It Follows and are you excited for the sequel?



