A sequel to F1 is reportedly already in discussion

Should we already begin to expect to see more of Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes on the big screen? Yep, while F1 has only just had its opening weekend, the movie has been a decent enough hit already that it seems like Apple may be looking to build on it further.

As per Variety, it's said that there are cogs turning behind the scenes to deliver a potential sequel, at least if Variety's "knowledgeable sources" are to be believed.

This does seem to suggest that Apple and distribution partner Warner Bros. are confident that the film will continue to rake in cash even past its opening weekend, and ultimately generate enough revenue to pay off its immense production budget and additional (and no doubt steep) marketing fees too.

While it's unclear if an F1 sequel will eventually get officially greenlit, there is hope for those who have seen the movie and enjoyed their time with it.