A sequel to Days of Thunder is officially in the works, with Tom Cruise returning to star

Tom Cruise is getting his racing jacket back on, as a sequel to the 1990 sports film Days of Thunder is in the works. The film already has a script, written by Call of Duty and Without Remorse writer Will Staples, and is looking to tap Jonathan Levine to direct the movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise has already signed on to star in the film, which is set to be his next production and could begin filming as soon as early 2027 if all goes to plan. Levine is still in the middle of negotiations with Paramount, but is soon set to be a director in demand, if test screenings of his latest feature Mr. Irrelevant are to be believed.

The original film saw the late great Tony Scott team up with Cruise after Top Gun. It saw Cruise play Cole Trickle, a racing driver who has to bounce back to the track after an accident lands him in hospital. The original film also starred Michael Rooker, Nicole Kidman, Don Simpson, and John C. Reilly among others. It's unknown if any of the actors that could get themselves back for the sequel will be returning.