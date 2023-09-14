A sequel to Brightburn is still in the works

For those of you who enjoyed James Gunn's genre blend of horror and superheroes, we're pleased to announce that the long-rumoured sequel to Brightburn is still in the works. The project, which has been in limbo for a little more than three years, is listed as one of those that will be produced under the newly formed H3 Entertainment, a subsidiary of The H Collective, which was behind the first film.

Whether any of the creators of Brightburn will return for the sequel is still unclear, and there is no mention of a release date. However, the film's director has previously commented on the possibility of a sequel and said the following:

"If we were to expand the Brightburn universe in other installments and in other ways, we would probably be doing it in the exact same way... in total secrecy and then drop a cinematic trailer at some point that kind of teaches you what that new direction may be."

So who knows where this ends up, and we sincerely hope they don't leave out the violence and horror of the first film - and continue along that path.

What do you think of Brightburn, and what would you like to see in a possible sequel?