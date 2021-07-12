A sequel for The Tomorrow War is reportedly being discussed

A few days ago, Amazon released The Tomorrow War, a time-travelling war movie starring Chris Pratt in the lead role. Launching to varied responses with Rotten Tomatoes averaging the critic reviews at 54%, yet the audience perception at 80%, the movie seems to have done well enough, as there are talks of a sequel with Pratt expected to return.

Reported on by Deadline, there are talks for a sequel taking place, with the entire "creative gang both in front of and behind the camera including director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean; and stars Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons" looking to return.

According to the report, Paramount is also attached, which does seem to suggest that the sequel, if given the green light, could be heading for a theatrical release, despite The Tomorrow War being an Amazon Prime Video streaming exclusive. Hopefully we'll hear more about the matter soon.

