A sequel for Astro Bot may have already been greenlit

Releasing on September 6 this year, Astro Bot is the sequel to 2020's Astro's Playroom, the breakout hit originally intended as little more than a haptic showcase for the PlayStation 5's shiny new DualSense controller.

With the release looming so near, the community has been digging around for everything they can get their hands on, including the trophies for the 3D platformer. In the newly-revealed trophy list, the platinum trophy supposedly reads "See you in Astro's next adventure!"

It wouldn't be the first time that Team Asobi have revealed a sequel this way, as the identical trophy in Astro's Playroom contained the same text, and look where we are now.

Obviously it isn't concrete proof, and in the turbulent world of video games a lot can change in a small amount of time, but it could be looking very good for fans, with the possibility that another title could come pre-installed as a tech showcase on a PlayStation 6 console.

In any case, if Astro Bot does well, we could see a very bright future for the little robot, standing shoulder to shoulder with titans like Kratos and Aloy who feature in its latest outing (thanks, GameRant).