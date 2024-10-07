A secret hidden in Majora's Mask for more than 20 years has been found

HQ

Nintendo is a company known (among many other things) for the quality of its games at launch, and also for having followed a path of virtual machine releases on successive consoles after the original. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask came to the Gamecube Virtual Machine in November 2003 in Europe and the United States, after its original release on Nintendo 64 in 2000, and it is only now that a curious Easter Egg has been discovered in its end credits.

It turns out that the Gamecube version was ported over by a small team that didn't appear, understandably, in the original credits, nor were they adapted for inclusion in this version. But this group managed to hide their names even from Nintendo's scrutiny, thanks to a button sequence that could well be compared to the well-known "Konami code".

As the Twitter/X account yanis4224, who discovered this secret on MM, explains, the six members of the Engineering team appear after following the following button sequence in the original version of the game:

Press the following buttons while holding L + R + Z:

- dpad up

- dpad up

- dpad down

- dpad down

- dpad left

- dpad right

- dpad left

- dpad right

- X

- Y

- B

- A

- dpad up

- dpad left

- dpad down

- dpad right

- A

- Start

Gracias, Nintendo Life.