A "secret" Avatar TV series is in production

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Avatar: The Last Airbender's creators have revealed that they have a secret TV series in production. After a long hiatus with very little Avatar, unless we're talking James Cameron's unrelated trips to Pandora or the Netflix live-action series, this year appears to mark the IP's grand return.

We've not only got the Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender movie coming out officially this weekend, but we also have Avatar: Seven Havens taking us on the journey of the next Avatar after Korra this October. Speaking with GamesRadar, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have confirmed there are also other projects in the works for us to look forward to.

"There's stuff in development, just TV shows in production, but not features at the moment," said DiMartino. Konietzko added: "We have another secret thing in production, but yeah, it's on the series side. To be clear, we're series people, so that's okay to us. Features is a new thing to us."

As the series is a secret, we didn't get more information about its setting, characters, or where it fits into the whole Avatar timeline. With Seven Havens dealing with the future, though, we'd imagine this other project could return us to the past. Perhaps it's a series bridging the timelines between Legend of Korra and Seven Havens, or a continuation of Aang's adventures. Only time will tell.