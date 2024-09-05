A second trailer for Wicked has shown off

HQ

Universal have unveiled a second trailer for the upcoming first part of their Wicked film adaptation.

Based on the play of the same name, it follows the tragic origins of the Wicked Witch of the West, who later dies when Dorothy comes to the land of Oz.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film has a star-studded cast all all round, including big names such as Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater.

Wicked is the first part of a giant undertaking, adapting the smash-hit stage play for the screen in two separate parts. Part one releases in cinemas on 22 November, with part two coming on 26 November 2025.