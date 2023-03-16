Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Smile 2

A second Smile movie is in the works

The filmmaker behind the horror breakout hit signed a multi-year deal with Paramount.

With a budget of only $17 million, Smile was one of the most profitable movies of 2022 as it pulled in $216 million worldwide at the box office. Smile's success as an original horror IP felt like a bit of a renaissance of the genre, and it seems Paramount doesn't want it to be a one-hit wonder.

The Hollywood Reporter has discovered that Paramount has signed a multi-year deal with Parker Finn, the filmmaker behind Smile, and it is believed Smile 2 will be a part of that deal.

Lips remain mostly sealed at Paramount, but it is expected that Finn will be directing, writing, and producing features in the horror genre.

Will you be watching Smile 2?

Smile 2

