A second Smile movie is in the works

With a budget of only $17 million, Smile was one of the most profitable movies of 2022 as it pulled in $216 million worldwide at the box office. Smile's success as an original horror IP felt like a bit of a renaissance of the genre, and it seems Paramount doesn't want it to be a one-hit wonder.

The Hollywood Reporter has discovered that Paramount has signed a multi-year deal with Parker Finn, the filmmaker behind Smile, and it is believed Smile 2 will be a part of that deal.

Lips remain mostly sealed at Paramount, but it is expected that Finn will be directing, writing, and producing features in the horror genre.

