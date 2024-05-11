A second season of Shogun looks set to become a reality

HQ

Although it was said that Shogun would only last for one season, it now looks like there will be another. The series' big star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada has signed an agreement with FX to once again dress in the role of Lord Yoshii Toranaga for another season. And it is perhaps not so strange considering the success Shogun actually became.

And if sources are to be believed, Cosmo Jarvis will also return to play the role of John Blackthorne once everyone is clubbed and ready for a second round. And it will perhaps take time when a script needs to be written because as the first season was based on a short story from 1975 by James Clavell, the second season is without a ready plot to follow. Justin Marks who is the co-creator of the series said a while ago that a sequel is not that likely but that they are open to it if they come up with a good and interesting story to tell. Mark says this:

"I keep saying it's like we want to let everyone be on the same page when it comes to the book. And hopefully now the TV audience and the book audience are on the same page with what the story is and where it resolves."

"I think if we had a story, if we could find a story, we would be open to it. But I don't think that anyone ever wants to be out over their skis without a roadmap and everything. And it's also just about , do people want more of it?"

"But it's also about, not even topping the book, but, how do you even equal the roadmap that Clavell laid out? And I don't know if it's possible."

"I don't know if Clavell could have done it either. That's probably why he moved on to other books too, right? He knew what he had done. Yeah, it's a tough one."

So now we can only cross our fingers that we get a continuation of Shogun, the series that is the most lavish on FX ever.

Thanks, Variety.