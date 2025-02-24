A second season of Moon Knight is unlikely but the character will return soon

Several Marvel Cinematic Universe television series made their arrival over the past few years and then simply didn't amount to anything more. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, WandaVision, Moon Knight, the list goes on... There is a reason for this and that is Marvel has adjusted its stance on how it offers TV, focussing more on projects they can return to annually, rather than limited offerings like many of the previously noted ones. To this end, a second season of Moon Knight is all but off the table.

This has been affirmed by Marvel Studios' head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, who in an interview with ComicBook.com affirmed that Moon Knight will return, but not in a second season of his own show.

Winderbaum stated: "So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We're making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Do you think it's the right decision for Marvel to focus more on shows like X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man or would you prefer a return to the format they were testing in 2021 and 2022?